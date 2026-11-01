Two men suspected of killing uncle in Balaka

Police in Balaka are hunting for two men suspected of killing their 47-year-old uncle following an alleged family dispute in Kachikuni Village.



The suspects, identified as Harrison Nsanje and Felix Eleneo, are accused of beating their uncle, Rodney Dodoma, to death using metal bars.



Advertisements Balaka Police spokesperson Gladson M’bumpha says the incident happened yesterday after Dodoma allegedly grabbed his mother by the neck and threatened to kill her.



According to M’bumpha, Dodoma was reportedly in the habit of assaulting his mother and had been living in the bush, particularly around the Nkhwinimba River.



The two suspects allegedly intervened to rescue their grandmother before turning on Dodoma and repeatedly striking him with metal bars, resulting in his death.



Advertisements Police officers and a medical doctor from Balaka District Hospital visited the scene and confirmed the death. Due to the condition of the body, the family was advised to bury him on the same day.



M’bumpha says the two suspects fled after the incident, prompting police to launch a manhunt for their arrest.