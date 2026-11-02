Malawi’s fuel crisis drives electric mobility push

Malawi’s fuel crisis is pushing electric vehicles into the spotlight as motorists and businesses struggle with persistent shortages and rising transportation costs.



A new initiative aims to put 100 electric vehicles on the country’s roads, backed by 40 planned charging stations and a digital transport platform designed to connect drivers, passengers and fleet operators.



The project was unveiled on Friday night at the Malawi Square, Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), in Lilongwe, during celebrations marking 10 years of operations for Sky Energy Africa.



The company’s founder and managing director, Schizzo Thomson, said the initiative builds on its introduction of electric vehicles to Malawi in September 2023, moving beyond car sales to establish the infrastructure needed to support electric transport.



“When we introduced electric vehicles in Malawi in 2023, we were not simply introducing another type of car. We were introducing a new way of thinking about energy, transportation and the future of our economy,” said Thomson.



The first phase will involve 100 Geely EX2 electric vehicles, which are expected to operate in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba and Mangochi. The company also plans to establish 40 public charging stations, including along the M1 road, to support urban and intercity travel.



The initiative also includes Sky Ride, a digital platform designed to provide ride-hailing, airport transfers, corporate transport and fleet management services. It will also allow operators to monitor vehicles, battery levels and charging arrangements.



Thomson said the shift to electric vehicles could help reduce Malawi’s dependence on imported petroleum products, which have exposed the economy to foreign exchange shortages and disruptions in fuel supply.



“Malawi does not produce petroleum, yet our transportation system depends almost entirely on imported fuel. Every fuel supply disruption affects businesses, households, public transport operators and the wider economy,” he said.



Environmental advocates have welcomed the development but say its success will depend on affordable vehicles, reliable electricity and accessible charging facilities.



Environmental advocate and Malawi 2063 Environmental Sustainability Champion Matthews Malata said electric mobility could reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, ease pressure on foreign exchange and cut transport-related emissions.



He, however, cautioned that the country must invest in reliable electricity, renewable energy and proper battery disposal and recycling systems to make the transition sustainable.

Schizzo Thomson

Charles Mkoka, executive director of the Coordination Union for the Rehabilitation of the Environment (CURE), also commended the initiative, saying recent fuel supply challenges had exposed the risks of relying heavily on imported petroleum.



He said government support and incentives would be necessary to encourage individuals and businesses to adopt electric vehicles, particularly given concerns about long-distance travel and access to charging facilities.



Although electric vehicles do not produce tailpipe emissions, Mkoka said their wider environmental benefits would depend partly on the sources of electricity used to charge them.



Thomson said the company would progressively explore the use of solar power and battery storage at selected charging stations, while expanding its charging network and mobility services.



Sky Energy Africa, established in 2016, has been involved in solar power systems, battery storage and energy management before expanding into electric mobility.



Thomson said the latest investment was intended to lay the foundation for a new transport industry rather than provide a temporary response to the current fuel crisis.



“We are not just launching public electric cars. We are laying the foundation for a new mobility industry in Malawi, one that connects energy, technology, transportation and economic development,” he said.