Minister Phiri faults CDF road quality

A road upgraded using Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has come under scrutiny after Local Government Minister Ben Phiri questioned whether the work done in Kasungu will stand the test of the rainy season.





Phiri has criticised the standard of a CDF-financed road upgrade in Kasungu, saying the project should have included all-weather gravelling to ensure it remains accessible throughout the year.



Advertisements He said prioritising the quantity of infrastructure projects over their quality is costly to taxpayers, stressing that roads constructed using public funds should withstand different weather conditions.



Phiri made the remarks on Friday after inspecting CDF-funded projects in Kasungu South East Constituency, including the upgrading of Chamwabvi Road and construction of the K555 million Mitula Bridge, both in the area of Senior Chief Chilowamatambe.



“I often say that in Malawi we go for quantity instead of quality, and it costs us a lot of money,” said Phiri.



Advertisements He said the road project would have delivered better results if it had been upgraded to an all-weather standard, adding that the council has committed to ensuring future road projects meet that standard regardless of the available funding.



Kasungu District Council Director of Public Works Engineer Emmanuel Chiundira said the council prioritised grading because of limited resources and the poor condition of roads identified by beneficiaries.



Chiundira said the council understood the minister’s concerns about all-weather roads and will consider incorporating gravel surfacing in similar projects planned for next year.



Advertisements However, Phiri expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Mitula Bridge construction, describing the materials being used as good and the structure as solid.



He said the bridge will improve access for surrounding communities, adding that residents deserves to benefit from the taxes they pay.



Kasungu South East legislator Professor Golden Chizimba said he is satisfied with the progress of development projects in his constituency, citing the ongoing construction of a health centre at Dunda, a school block at Chinkhoma and plans to drill 30 boreholes.



Chizimba emphasised that contractors who will deliver substandard work will not have their projects certified for payment.



The minister also said the K5 billion CDF allocation must translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives through better roads, hospitals, schools and livelihood opportunities.



He said he was particularly interested in the number of local people employed on the projects, arguing that infrastructure development should also create employment and stimulate economic activities in communities.



The minister further defended the reformed CDF arrangement, saying it has given communities greater power to determine their development priorities instead of depending on decisions made by ministers in Parliament.



“If the MP had brought this particular bridge to Parliament and asked a minister, the generic response would have been that whenever we find money, we shall do it,” he said.



“But this time around, the people are deciding where they want their money to go. A good example is this bridge.”



Meanwhile, Phiri dismissed concerns that Parliament’s failure to meet for a mid-year budget review might affect the implementation of CDF projects.



He said the national budget had already been approved for the entire financial year, insisting that development projects will continue.



“There is no fear. We pass the budget once, and that budget is an annual budget. Nobody should be afraid. Projects are continuing,” he said.



Phiri also assured Malawians that the funding arrangement would continue, arguing that withdrawing the resources would undermine the country’s decentralisation policy.