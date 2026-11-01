Chacha boosts police welfare with 35 fans

Malawian philanthropist Chawezi Banda, popularly known as Chacha, has stepped in to ease the working conditions of police officers at Lingadzi Police Station with a donation of 35 office fans following concerns over poor ventilation in some offices.



The donation, made on Sunday, November 1, 2026, follows her familiarisation tour of eight lower police formations under Lingadzi Police, where she witnessed the conditions officers endure while serving the public.



Advertisements Lingadzi Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Maria Kumwenda said Banda was moved by the challenges officers face, particularly the lack of adequate ventilation in some working spaces.



Banda said the fans would make police offices more comfortable and help officers carry out their duties in better working conditions.



Receiving the equipment, Lingadzi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Assistant Commissioner of Police Charles Mpezeni thanked the philanthropist for responding to the officers’ needs, describing the donation as timely and motivating.



Advertisements Mpezeni said the 35 fans would be distributed among the station’s various units and offices, assuring Banda that they would be properly maintained.



The donation adds to Banda’s growing involvement in police welfare, having financed the construction of a public waiting shelter at Lingadzi Police Station in 2025 before entering into a three-year partnership with the station in June 2026.



Banda, a United States-based Malawian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has also supported education initiatives, including donating laptops to underprivileged girls through the Shaping Our Future Foundation in 2024, paying school fees for a vulnerable secondary school student in 2025 and providing learning materials worth about K3 million to pupils at Mitundu Primary School in July 2025.



Advertisements Her charitable activities have earned her recognition, including the 2024 Consumer Choice Award Malawi for Most Inspiring Female Business Leader and an earlier Good Samaritan Award from National Product Magazine.