20-year-old set to become Inkosi Chindi V

Twenty year old Chrispin Ntabeni Jele is set to succeed his late father, Inkosi Chindi IV, following his death on October 23, 2026.



Chrispin received his father’s spear during the funeral on Wednesday in Euthini, Mzimba, in accordance with Ngoni succession traditions.



Senior Chief Mthwalo said the Ngoni chieftaincy system follows bloodline succession, under which the firstborn son inherits the throne when his father dies.



Mthwalo said the system does not involve voting or choosing a successor, a practice he said helps prevent disputes over chieftaincy and ensures a smooth transfer of leadership.



Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Malunga Phiri commended the Ngonis for maintaining peace and order in their chieftaincy affairs, saying their succession system was worth emulating.



Phiri said the government was ready to officially install Chrispin as Inkosi Chindi V when called upon to do so.



The late Inkosi Chindi IV was buried at his home village in Euthini on Wednesday, with government officials, members of parliament, traditional leaders and thousands of mourners attending the ceremony.