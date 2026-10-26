Body found floating in lake Malawi

Police in Likoma District have recovered the body of an unidentified man found floating in Lake Malawi at Mbamba Beach.



The body was discovered on Monday morning by community members who had gone to fetch water at the beach.



Likoma Police Station Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Levson Mkumbadzala said the residents alerted police after making the discovery.



Police later retrieved the body and took it to St Peter’s Hospital, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.



Mkumbadzala said investigations are underway to identify the deceased and establish the circumstances surrounding his death.



Police have appealed to anyone with a missing relative to contact Likoma Police Station to assist in identifying the body.



The discovery comes months after Likoma District reportedly recorded similar incidents at Jalo Beach, raising further questions over unexplained deaths along the lakeshore.