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Dollar crisis? Not for Chitipa’s MacLean

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1792916290095- Malawi24

While Malawians are scrambling to get their hands on scarce US dollars, MacLean Mwale appeared to be swimming in them.

With US$10,600 tucked in his bag, he looked like a man who had beaten the country’s forex crisis. But there was a catch: police suspect his dollar fortune was fake!

Police in Chitipa have arrested the 43-year-old Mwale after allegedly finding him with US$10,600 and 620,000 Tanzanian shillings suspected to be counterfeit.

Mwale was arrested on October 24, 2026, at around 5pm in Chitipa town following a tip-off that he was carrying suspected fake money in his bag.

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Fake

Chitipa Police Public Relations Officer Rabson Mkandawire said detectives acted on the information and searched the suspect’s bag.

The search led to the recovery of US$10,600 and 620,000 Tanzanian shillings, which police suspect are counterfeit.

Mwale is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court once police complete the necessary paperwork.

He comes from Mthandizi Village under Senior Chief Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

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