Obama turns heat on Trump over rising costs

Former United States President Barack Obama has taken a swipe at Donald Trump, blaming his administration for rising living costs and the economic consequences of the ongoing war with Iran.

Obama said American households were facing higher prices despite Trump’s promises to improve the economy.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, October 24, 2026, Obama accused Trump of making decisions that had worsened the financial burden on ordinary Americans.

He also questioned Trump’s handling of the war, arguing that Iran had gained greater economic influence through its control over shipping threats in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies.

The former president said the conflict had pushed up oil and diesel prices, contributing to the rising cost of other goods and services.

Obama further criticised Trump’s priorities, accusing him of concentrating on White House renovations instead of addressing the economic difficulties facing Americans.

His remarks came as he campaigned for Democratic candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of the US Congress.

Obama urged voters to use the elections to hold the Trump administration accountable for its policies.