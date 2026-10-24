Driver arrested with 26 bags of chamba

A truck driver has been arrested after police allegedly discovered 26 bags of chamba hidden beneath 135 bags of maize and empty egg crates in a company vehicle.



The arrest happened on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Phalula in Balaka, as the truck travelled from Lilongwe towards Blantyre.



Balaka Police spokesperson Inspector Gladson M’bumpha confirmed the arrest of George Benson, 41, who works for KelFoods Company.



M’bumpha said police officers manning an adhoc roadblock received a tip-off that a DAF 15-tonne van, registration number BV 6826, was carrying cannabis concealed beneath other goods.



Police mounted a snap roadblock near Phalula Police Unit and intercepted the vehicle. A search allegedly uncovered 26 bags of cannabis, which had been covered with 135 bags of maize and empty egg crates.

During questioning, Benson reportedly told police that he had travelled from Blantyre to Mzuzu on October 17 to deliver eggs at KelFoods’ warehouse.



He said that on October 21, while returning to Blantyre, he stopped at Chilanga in Kasungu at around 11pm, where he loaded the 26 bags of cannabis. He was allegedly instructed to deliver the consignment to a woman at Mdeka in Blantyre.



Police have seized the cannabis, the maize used to conceal it and the vehicle used for transportation.



Benson, who comes from Lilika Village under Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre, is expected to appear in court after the cannabis undergoes examination.