Nollywood actor Francis Duru dies at 57

Barely four months after dismissing reports that he was battling a life-threatening illness, veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has died at the age of 57.



Duru’s family announced his death in a statement shared on his Instagram page on Friday, October 23, 2026, saying he died following a brief illness.



The family also thanked fans and well-wishers for their support during the difficult period.



“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness. We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” the statement read.



Abubakar Yakubu, president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), also confirmed the actor’s death in a social media post, paying tribute to him as a great thespian.



“Another great thespian is gone. Rest in peace, Francis Duru,” Yakubu wrote.



Duru’s death comes months after he publicly addressed rumours about his health following the circulation of a video in June that showed him looking frail, raising concerns among fans and fellow actors.



The actor later took to Instagram to reject the reports, insisting that he was not suffering from the serious illness being alleged and accusing those spreading the claims of misleading the public.



“I have never been that sick and will never be that sick. And by God’s grace, we keep being stronger and stronger,” he said at the time.

He also criticised people he accused of using others’ misfortunes to attract attention and generate online traffic.



Born on July 27, 1969, Duru began his acting career in 1989, appearing in Missing Mark, a film directed by the late filmmaker Ndubuisi Oko.



He rose to wider prominence in 1995 after playing Ahanna in Rattlesnake, a film produced by the late Amaka Igwe. The role helped establish him as one of the notable actors of Nollywood’s growing film industry.