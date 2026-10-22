WhatsApp leak blows up NAO jobs

A WhatsApp group has landed the National Audit Office (NAO) in a recruitment scandal, forcing the cancellation of its 2026 hiring exercise after an investigation uncovered leaked examination papers and a suspected bribe.



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued the directive on October 21, 2026, ordering NAO to conduct a fresh recruitment exercise for two positions following investigations into allegations of irregularities and unfair practices.



In a public notice, ACB Acting Director General Gabriel Chembezi said investigators uncovered evidence that examination papers were shared in an internal NAO WhatsApp group.



“The directive, guided by the Corrupt Practices Act, follows investigations into allegations of irregularities and unfair practices in the recruitment exercise.



“The investigations have uncovered evidence that examination papers were shared within an internal NAO WhatsApp group and that a senior NAO official received a suspected bribe from one of the job applicants,” reads part of the notice.



The affected positions are Assistant Auditor General (IT/IS Forensic) and Auditor.



ACB said its directive was guided by the Corrupt Practices Act and requires NAO to conduct a fresh, transparent and fair recruitment exercise.



The bureau said it would separately pursue criminal cases against individuals suspected of involvement in the wrongdoing.



ACB also announced plans to issue an advisory directive to public bodies on preventing corruption and ensuring fairness in recruitment processes.