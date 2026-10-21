28 years in court, no justice, then death

For 28 years, he fought for his unpaid salary, pension and benefits. But before the courts could deliver a final ruling, death ended his long battle, leaving him without the money he had spent nearly three decades seekingRo

Rodwell Zimba, who spent 28 years pursuing a court case against the government over unpaid salary and benefits, has died without seeing the conclusion of his legal battle.



His son, Gerald Zimba, confirmed the death, saying his father’s condition deteriorated on Tuesday while he was being taken to hospital.



“He has been on and off for some time. But things got worse yesterday and he was taken to the hospital. It seems he died on the way because when we arrived at the hospital, the doctor said he had already passed on,” Gerald said.



Zimba is expected to be buried at HHI Cemetery on Thursday.



His death leaves unresolved a case he initiated after the introduction of multiparty democracy, seeking payment of his withheld salary, allowances, pension and gratuity.



Zimba was working as an under-secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture when he was arrested during the rule of former president Hastings Kamuzu Banda on accusations of tribalism.



Following interrogation by then Special Branch head Focus Gwede, he was sent to a detention centre in Zomba.



After Malawi transitioned to multiparty democracy, Zimba turned to the courts to seek financial benefits he believed were owed to him following his detention.



However, 28 years later, the case remains unresolved, meaning Zimba died before obtaining a final court determination on his claim.



His death raises questions about the future of the case, including whether his family can continue pursuing the claim through his estate.



The outcome will depend on the legal status of the proceedings and the applicable law governing claims after a claimant’s death.

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