Land grabs threaten Lilongwe’s future

llegal land developments are threatening Lilongwe’s long-term urban planning ambitions, with land reserved for roads, green spaces, river buffer zones and other public infrastructure increasingly affected by encroachment.



The growing problem has raised concerns about the future implementation of the Lilongwe 2030 Master Plan, which is intended to guide the city’s development, improve infrastructure and support orderly urban expansion.



Authorities warn that occupying land earmarked for public use could disrupt planned projects and make future development more expensive.



Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Kelvin Mlelemba said the institution was engaging relevant stakeholders to address encroachment on its land.



He said a brick fence had also been erected to prevent further encroachment and protect the property from unauthorised developments.

Mlelemba: MDF is aware

“The MDF is aware of instances of encroachment on its land and is engaging constructively with stakeholders to resolve these matters in a lawful and sustainable manner,” Mlelemba said in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Tuesday.



Lilongwe City Council Public Relations Officer Tamara Chafunya said illegal developments had affected several areas reserved for public infrastructure, including roads, open spaces, river buffer zones and other facilities essential to the city’s planned growth.



She identified the proposed bypass connecting Magwerero Industrial Area to the M1 Road near Dzenza Secondary School in Area 25 as one of the projects facing challenges linked to encroachment.



Chafunya also cited river buffer zones in Areas 47 and 43, as well as tree belts in Area 23, among the locations affected by the problem.

Chafunya: it poses serious threats

She warned that continued occupation of such land could undermine environmental protection, obstruct infrastructure development and compromise the orderly expansion of the capital.



“Encroachment on public land poses a significant threat to the future development plans of the city,” Chafunya said, adding that the problem could force authorities to incur additional expenses through land acquisition, compensation or changes to planned infrastructure routes.



Such costs could place further pressure on already limited public resources and delay projects intended to improve services for residents.



To tackle the challenge, the council is working with the Ministry of Lands and other landowners to provide serviced plots, strengthen development controls and upgrade selected informal settlements.



However, Chafunya said limited financial resources, political interference and poor coordination among landowners continued to undermine efforts to control encroachment, highlighting the need for stronger collaboration and enforcement to safeguard Lilongwe’s future development.