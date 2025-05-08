The High Court’s Financial and Economic Crimes Division in Lilongwe has permanently discharged former Finance Minister, Joseph Mwanavekha, in a case involving alleged misreporting to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concerning a $350 million loan obtained by the Reserve Bank of Malawi from Afreximbank.

Justice Redson Kapindu ruled in favour of the defence, stating that the state had failed to present any evidence directly linking Mwanavekha to the alleged offence.

Mwanavekha was initially arrested in 2022 along with three others. The case was dismissed in 2024 due to a lack of evidence, but was later reopened. Despite this, the court has now cleared Mwanavekha of all charges.

His legal counsel, Kalekeni Kaphale, hailed the ruling as a landmark decision in the country’s legal history. He also signalled plans to seek a similar discharge for Cliff Chiunda, arguing that Chiunda’s role as Secretary to the Treasury did not implicate him in the matter.

The case continues for the remaining three accused—Cliff Chiunda, Henry Mathanga, and Governor, Dalitso Kabambe—all former top officials of the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank. Their hearing is scheduled for 4–5 June this year.