Child Rights Activist, Memory Chisenga, has called on authorities to speed up the trial for a case involving film actor, Tumpe Mtaya, popularly known as Phwedo.

Phwedo, who is facing defilement and abduction charges involving a minor, appeared before Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court today, Thursday, for a further hearing of his case.

The case was adjourned to 16th May after Phwedo’s side demanded proof that the victim is indeed a minor.

“She wrote MSCE last year, so we want the student ID showing her age. We also got an age assessment report from the hospital. We believe that the report is not just made on the AI; they were documents that were used, which we want to see,” said Phwedo’s lawyer, Nkhwima Mchizi, after the court hearing.

But reacting right after the adjournment, activist Chisenga said her presence at the court was to support the minor get the intended justice.

“I’m here to advocate for a speedy trial and also make sure that, if found guilty, the accused must face the law”, said Chisenga.

Chisenga further called upon all celebrities in the country to avoid using their fame to abuse children, but rather to protect them from all sorts of abuse.