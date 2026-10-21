Schools cautioned as heatwave threatens 42°C

Classrooms could soon look different as Malawi braces for scorching temperatures of up to 42°C, forcing schools to take urgent measures to protect learners from the dangerous heat.



The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has directed schools and learning institutions across Malawi to take immediate measures to protect learners from the heatwave



In a press release the ministry said the measures follow a heatwave warning issued by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) for October 18–23, 2026.



The ministry said unusually high temperatures are also affecting parts of the Northern and Central regions, as well as lakeshore areas, raising concerns about the safety of learners and teachers.



Schools, including Early Childhood Development Centres, have been urged to introduce flexible learning arrangements, adjust timetables and relax uniform requirements where necessary to reduce learners’ exposure to excessive heat.



The ministry has also directed schools to suspend or reschedule sports, assemblies, parades and manual work between 10am and 3pm, when temperatures are likely to pose greater risks.



Institutions have further been advised to ensure continuous access to safe drinking water, encourage regular hydration and keep classrooms cool and well ventilated. Schools should also use shaded areas and reduce overcrowding.



The ministry said the precautions are intended to safeguard learners, teachers and support staff while ensuring that learning continues during the period of unusually high temperatures.