According to Balaka Police Public Relations Officer, Gladstone M’bumpha, a tragic incident occurred on January 28. Three-year-old Happy Loti drowned at a neighbor’s house in Kapire Village, where he had gone to play with friends around 3 pm.

After briefly stepping outside, the child failed to return. A search ensued, and his lifeless body was later discovered in a nearby pool.

Medical personnel at Balaka District Hospital conducted an autopsy and confirmed that the cause of death was suffocation secondary to drowning.