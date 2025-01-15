Governance and political analyst George Chaima has warned that recent criticism of President Lazarus Chakwera by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a prominent religious organization in Malawi, could jeopardize his chances of re-election.

PAC has strongly accused Chakwera of tolerating and enabling corruption, as well as being indecisive. Chaima agrees with these criticisms, stating that they could weaken the President’s public support in this year’s election.

Chaima also expressed concern about the President’s inner circle, accusing them of shielding him from the harsh realities faced by Malawians. He commended PAC for its courage in confronting the President with the public’s grievances and stressed the need for urgent action to restore public trust.

Another political analyst, Thomas Chirwa, speaking to Malawi24 in a telephone interview from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, said that PAC’s concerns reflect the sentiments of the people.

“To be honest, people had hope in Chakwera’s government, but now he has lost direction,” said Chirwa.

In response, Anthony Kasunda, the President’s spokesperson, stated that the President has acknowledged everything the PAC said.

As the nation approaches the elections, these warnings serve as a wake-up call for Chakwera to address the growing dissatisfaction or risk losing his mandate.