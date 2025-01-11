As Malawi prepares for the annual tree-planting season, Raiply Malawi Limited has taken a significant step by donating 5,000 tree seedlings to the Reformed Timber Millers Union (RTMU).

Raiply’s spokesperson, Dalitso Chimwala, highlighted the company’s commitment to environmental conservation during the handover ceremony.

“Raiply is a leading company in environmental conservation. The 5,000 seedlings we have donated to RTMU, which cover an area of approximately 4.5 hectares, will have a transformative impact,” Chimwala stated.

Ronald Msukwa, a member of RTMU’s executive committee, praised Raiply for its continued dedication to environmental protection.

“Raiply’s unwavering commitment to environmental conservation is commendable, and we are grateful for this generous support,” he said.

In addition to the donation to RTMU, Raiply has also provided 1,000 seedlings to the Hora Press Club, a network of journalists based in the Mzimba District. The club plans to plant these trees at Kazomba Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) as part of its environmental initiatives.

Paul Banda, the project officer for Hora Press Club, expressed gratitude for Raiply’s contribution. “We are thankful to Raiply for accepting our request and supporting our efforts to improve the environment through tree planting,” Banda said.

Raiply Malawi’s donations underscore its dedication to sustainable forestry and environmental conservation, playing a vital role in promoting reforestation efforts across the country.