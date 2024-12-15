Phwedo’s win in the Content Creator category at the 2024 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s Entertainers of the Year (EOY) Awards has reignited a mixed bag of online reactions. The awards ceremony, held last night at BICC in Lilongwe, has sparked diverse opinions, especially considering the recent backlash surrounding the Malawian awards.

Initially, Phwedo’s nomination raised eyebrows, with many online users claiming it didn’t fit his profile; they labelled him an actor rather than a content creator, highlighting the time-honoured phrase that “you can’t fit a square peg in a round hole.”

According to Insense, the influencer marketing platform for brands in the United Kingdom, actors are skilled individuals who follow scripts, telling them what to say and how to act. In contrast, content creators produce material tailored to the needs of a specific audience.

Despite the uproar, this doesn’t mean Phwedo isn’t a superstar in his trailblazing acting role, especially as demonstrated in the highly popular School Days movie, which won the EOY Best Malawian Film of the Year award. It simply suggests he was placed in the wrong category, akin to putting a lion in a sheep’s pen.

In the Content Creator category, other competitors included Kay Luwe and Chippie. However, online reports suggest that many were hoping for Chippie to win, as he is known for his comedic content that humorously mimics women’s behaviour, often leaving audiences in stitches.

Recently, Mr Jokes, who triumphed as the Best Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the EOY Awards, withdrew his nomination for the upcoming MASO Awards. He noted that the category in which he was nominated didn’t align with those of his competitors.

Below is the complete list of the winners for the EOY 2024.

Best TV Programme for the Year-Mdyangu

* TV Personality of the Year Female- Ruth Kulaisi ( Zodiak Online )

*TV Personality of the Year Male- Brian Banda ( Times 360 Malawi ).

Radio Category:

* Best Radio Producer of the Year-Michael Nyirenda

* Radio Personality of the Year Male- Joy Nathu (MBC)

* Radio Personality of the Year Female- Chikondi Phinda (MBC)

* Best Radio DJ of the Year- Joy Nathu (MBC).

Sports Category:

* Best Male Footballer of the Year- Isaac Kaliati ( Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC )

* Best female footballer of the Year- Temwa TC6 Chawinga ( KC Current (US)

* Best Football Team of the Year- Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

* Sports Person of the Year- Isaac Kaliati

* Best Netball team of the Year- Blue Eagles Sisters

* Best Netballer of the Year – Joyce Mvula.

Social Media Category:

* Content creator of the Year Female- Tamia Ja

* Content creator of the Year Male – Phwedo.

Entertainers of the Year— Music category winners:

* Male Secular Artist of the Year- Driemo

* Female Secular Artist of the Year- Emmie Deebo

* Male Gospel Artist of the Year-Steve Wazisomo Muliya

* Female Gospel Artist of the Year- @Miracle Chinga Moffat

* Secular Song of the Year-Kutali by FADA Motionist.

Film Category:

* Best Malawian Film of the Year- School Days.

* Best Actor of the Year-Amos Filisa (who plays Mphatso Machila in the School Days movie)

* Actress of the Year-Shereen Elias

Poetry category

* Poet of the Year Male- Robert Chiwamba.

Drama category:

* Best Dramatist of the Year (Female)-Enifa Chiwaya (Nanyoni)

* Best Radio Actor of the Year-Walewale

* Best Stage Actress of the Year-Enifa Chiwaya (Nanyoni)

* Radio Drama Programme of the Year-Pamajiga

* Best Drama Producer of the Year-Moses Kachingwe

* Best Stage Drama of the Year- All That Glitters

* Best TV Actor of the Year- Maxwell Makande ( The Court on MBC).

* Best Stage Actor of the Year- Tammy Mwawa Ching’aning’ani

* Best TV Artist of the Year- Flora Suya

Standup Comedy Category:

* Best Stand-up Comedian of the Year- Mr Jokes