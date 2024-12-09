Nsanje Central Parliamentarian Kafandikhale Mandevana is appealing for immediate support of tents to accommodate learners at Nyamikolongo Primary School, whose infrastructures have been devastated by a heavy storm which was associated with rainfall in the area of Senior Chief Tengani in Nsanje.

Mandevana appealed on Monday saying that learners are destitute as they can be protected from sun or rainfall.

Speaking to this publication, the lawmakers said there is a need for the provision of tents for the learners to occupy.

“The rain season is just around the corner, and the children require shelter,” said Mandevana.

The headteacher for the institution, Useni Vali, has confirmed the development.

He said classrooms, including teachers’ houses, have been destroyed by the strong winds last Friday afternoon.

“Learners have no place to learn from, and we are starting the end of term one examinations, but we do not have shelters,” he said.

According to the headteacher, the school has an enrollment of 430 learners.

The school in question was handed over to the Malawi Government from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), who built the infrastructure for the administration of the then Nyamithuthu Refugees Camp in the district.

By Cornelius Lupenga