National Development Party (NDP) President Frank Mwenifumbo says the Malawi Constitution should be revised to allow a federal system of government to improve the country’s economy.

Mwenifumbo said this at Kanjuli Primary School in Senior Chief Malemia’s area in Zomba, where he held a political meeting to introduce aspirant NDP parliamentarian for Zomba Malosa, Chikondi Lisimba Mpokosa.

He said the federal system of government is ideal for Malawi’s troubled economy and believes that Malawi is facing numerous economic challenges, such as fuel scarcity and hunger, as a result of the poor system of government which is currently in place.

Mwenifumbo cited Mozambique, Tanzania, and South Africa as some of the countries with stable economies after adopting a federal system of government.

He also revealed that his party will not go into an alliance with any party in the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

He, therefore, called on the people of Zomba Malosa to vote for him as the country’s president to ensure a sound economy that will address all economic-related challenges Malawi is facing.

In her remarks, Mpokosa said will facilitate the formation of women groups to allow them to venture into small-scale businesses for economic empowerment and will also mobilize young people into technical and vocational skills.

The aspiring candidate, who is also the vice president of the party, said it is very unfortunate that secondary schools in the area are far apart.

She also noted that the majority of people in the area could not afford to buy fertilizer at the current market prices but promised that all the challenges would be history if voted as a legislator.

She also expressed concerns that standard 8, form 2 and 4, students fail to sit for examinations due to a lack of examination fees.

Mpokosa is an education expert and has worked in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, and some countries in Asia and has also worked as Chief Executive Officer in several companies.