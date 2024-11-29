The Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, has urged Malawians to have confidence in the modern voter registration system being utilized for the 2025 general elections.

Speaking during a recent event, Justice Mtalimanja emphasized that the new system is robust, efficient, and designed to enhance the credibility of the electoral process.

She addressed concerns raised by some citizens regarding the reliability of modern technology, encouraging them to embrace the advancements introduced to ensure a transparent voter registration exercise.

“The new voter registration system is not only more accurate but also ensures real-time data processing, eliminating many of the errors associated with manual registration. I urge all Malawians to trust this system and participate fully in the registration process,” said Justice Mtalimanja.

The MEC Chairperson also highlighted the importance of civic engagement, calling on eligible voters to take part in the ongoing voter registration exercise. She assured the public that the commission has put measures in place to address any challenges that may arise during the process.

Justice Mtalimanja further explained that the adoption of modern technology aligns with MEC’s commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections in 2025.

The Malawi Electoral Commission continues to conduct voter registration in phases across the country, with significant progress reported so far. The chairperson’s call for trust in the system comes as MEC seeks to build public confidence in the integrity of the electoral process.

Malawians are encouraged to actively verify their information and report any irregularities during the registration process to ensure they are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.