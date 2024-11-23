The Next Generation Leaders Association (NEGLA) North has started a campaign to encourage young people in Mzimba District to take part in the upcoming elections. This drive aims to empower the youth to not only vote but also to contest for leadership positions.

Desire Sibande, a NEGLA North representative, spoke to Malawi24 about the importance of youth involvement in democracy.

“We urge all young people in the district to register in large numbers and vote for leaders of their choice on September 16, 2024,” he said. “We also encourage the youth to run for various leadership positions to bring fresh ideas and energy to our communities.”

The campaign is tackling the issue of low youth participation in elections, both as voters and candidates.

NEGLA North plans to hold workshops and community discussions to inspire and educate young people on the importance of taking an active role in politics.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to promote youth leadership and ensure their voices are included in shaping the future of the district and the nation.

In related news, Mzimba South’s Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officer, Pastor Chrispine Chakhumbira, announced that voter registration for the district will take place from November 28 to December 11, 2024. “We encourage all eligible voters to visit their local registration centres to register,” Chakhumbira said.

The campaign is supported by organizations like USAID, UKaid, and the Strengthening Democracy through Partnership Initiative (CEPPS).