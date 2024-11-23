In a groundbreaking effort to address water challenges in Dedza, Fatima Bauti, a native of the district, is spearheading the drilling of 20 boreholes to bring clean water to rural communities.

Supported by her friends in Saudi Arabia, the initiative targets schools and villages in Traditional Authorities Kaphuka, Kachere, and Kamenyagwaza.

Speaking during the drilling of a borehole in Mzengereza Village, Bauti highlighted the significance of the project.

“Our goal is to ensure safe water for communities that have long relied on unsafe sources,” she said.

Village Head Mzengereza commended the initiative, emphasizing its life-changing impact.

“Nearly 50 households here depend on shallow, unprotected wells, which endanger lives. This project will bring lasting relief,” he noted.

The project is expected to improve health and sanitation for hundreds of residents in the district.