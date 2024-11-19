The Malawi government, through Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola, has urged citizens to remain calm, avoid panic buying, and support efforts to resolve the ongoing fuel shortage crisis.

In a statement, Matola appealed to Malawians to play a role in resolving the situation quickly by adopting responsible behaviours.

To alleviate the crisis, Matola recommended that citizens avoid panic buying, saying, “This exacerbates the situation and creates unnecessary strain on supply.”

He also urged citizens to report malpractices such as hoarding, price manipulation, and illegal fuel vending to the authorities. Furthermore, Matola encouraged citizens to buy fuel responsibly by maintaining normal buying patterns wherever possible to avoid disrupting the fuel supply chain.

He also emphasized the importance of trusting official updates and relying on government communications for accurate information to avoid spreading misinformation.

Matola assured citizens that resolving the crisis remains the government’s top priority. Despite the challenges ahead, the government is committed to implementing sustainable measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“I assure you of my unwavering commitment to see this through. The road ahead is challenging, but we are taking deliberate steps to not only resolve the current situation but also to implement sustainable measures to prevent such occurrences in the future,” he stated.

Malawi has now entered its fifth week of fuel crisis, with widespread shortages affecting the entire country. The crisis has had far-reaching consequences, including increased transportation costs, disrupted businesses, and a general slowdown in economic activity. Hospitals and emergency services have also been severely impacted, with many struggling to maintain operations due to the lack of fuel.