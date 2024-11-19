Margret Chola, an 80-something grandmother from rural Zambia, has gained international fame on social media with her sense of fashion as “Legendary Glamma,” proving that age is just a number in the fashion world.

Her heartwarming outfit-swapping project with her granddaughter, Diana Kaumba, has captivated audiences and earned her over 225,000 followers on Instagram, showcasing a colourful tapestry of vibrant fashion photos.

The “Granny Series” began during a 2023 visit when Kaumba, a stylist based in New York, decided to dress her grandmother in high fashion. The first post, featuring Chola in a stylish silver pantsuit against a rustic backdrop, took off like wildfire, garnering 1,000 likes within minutes.

Chola’s bold wardrobe choices are like a breath of fresh air. They include everything from layered dresses to jeans and wigs, reflecting a maximalist aesthetic.

She enjoys wearing outfits that blend her history with contemporary fashion, often incorporating meaningful items like a cherished radio or cooking tools.

The series has not only highlighted Chola’s unique style but also emphasized the importance of cherishing elderly family members and the legacies they create. Kaumba hopes to inspire others to celebrate older generations, stating, “Don’t disregard the elderly… Love them until the end.”

The impact of the series has been profound, leading to Kaumba styling other grandmothers, and showcasing the beauty and wisdom of older women. Chola encourages others to live freely and forgive past mistakes, reminding everyone that while they cannot change the past, they can shape their future.