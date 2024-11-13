Toleza Farm’s Sawali Foundation recently took a big step in supporting students’ education by donating 20 bicycles to Mbera Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) students who face long, challenging commutes in Balaka district.

The bikes are part of the foundation’s broader scholarship bursary project, which aims to make school more accessible and inclusive for all.

Speaking at the handover event held on Toleza Farm’s premises, Francis Billiat, Chairperson of the Board of Governors for Mbera Community Day Secondary expressed deep gratitude for the foundation’s generosity.

“This donation is a great help for students who walk long distances daily. It will ease their mobility and give them more energy to focus on school,” Billiat said, also advising recipients to take good care of the bicycles and stay committed to their studies.

On his part, the deputy headteacher at the school, James Ndlovu, highlighted that students were selected based on the distances they travel and with a special emphasis on gender inclusion, especially in promoting girls’ education.

“We want to ensure that girls, who often face greater obstacles in accessing education, have equal opportunities,” Ndlovu shared.

Speaking on behalf of her fellow students, Alinafe Potani from Katuma Village shared that they have struggled with transportation challenges, but now they will be able to reach school on time.

“On behalf of my fellow students, I would like to thank the Sawali Foundation for this support. We promise to take good care of this donation,” she said.

Illias Abrahamin, the Sawali Foundation Coordinator, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting education.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this positive change, especially for girls’ education. Our goal is to see all students, regardless of gender, excel. We plan to continue backing initiatives that make education more accessible,” said Abraham.

Through this gesture, Sawali Foundation demonstrates its commitment to creating a lasting impact on local education, providing a crucial boost for students who need it most.