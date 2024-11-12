The Malawi national football team, the Flames, departed Kamuzu International Airport today, bound for Abidjan, Ivory Coast, where they’ll face Burundi in a pivotal 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Thursday.

The local-based players will make a brief stopover in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, overnight, before continuing to Ivory Coast on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, foreign-based players will join the squad directly from their respective bases.

Interim coach Kalisto Pasuwa has announced a 23-member squad for the critical match, but surprisingly omitted Kamuzu Barracks forward Zeliat Nkhoma and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers defender Timothy Silwimba.

This decision comes on the heels of the Flames’ disappointing four consecutive losses. Malawi also lost 3-4 to Burundi in their previous encounter at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe in September this year in the same tournament.

The Flames currently anchor 2025 AFCON Group L with no point from 4 games, while Burundi occupies third place with 3 points from 4 games as well.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers) and Richard Chimbamba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Defenders: MacDonald Lameck, Maxwell Paipi, Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Gomezgani Chirwa, Nickson Nyasulu, Alick Lungu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim SC-Iraq), Charles Petro (FC Botosani-Romania).

Midfielders: John Banda (UD Songo), Yankho Singo, Lloyd Aaron (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)Lanjesi Nkhoma, Patrick Mwaungulu (Don Bosco-DRC), Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco FC-Zambia), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers) and Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers)

Strikers: Gabadinho Mhango (Marumo Gallants-RSA), Gadi Chirwa (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Richard Mbulu, Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique).