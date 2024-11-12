In a surprise move, the Lilongwe District Council has informed opposition parties that tomorrow’s planned demonstration has been cancelled.

According to the council’s statement, the police are engaged in “equally important assignments” that prevent them from allocating the necessary resources to secure the gathering.

This announcement has stirred discontent among opposition leaders and their supporters, who argue that the decision infringes upon their democratic right to protest.

Many had seen the demonstration as a vital opportunity to publicly address grievances and hold the government accountable for pressing issues.

While the council maintains that the decision is purely logistical, opposition representatives have voiced strong scepticism.

“This is yet another attempt to silence Malawians who want to speak out about the state of our country,” stated one spokesperson. “We understand the need for security but also urge the council to respect our right to peacefully assemble and express our concerns.”

Civil society organizations are also watching closely, calling on the government to uphold freedom of assembly. Many are pressing for an alternative demonstration date if police resources are indeed constrained.

As opposition parties now regroup to strategize on their next steps, both the council and the police face growing public scrutiny over how they will balance security needs with the fundamental right to protest. How the authorities respond in the coming days will be a test of their commitment to democratic expression.