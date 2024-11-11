…win for Dedza Dynamos as two games end draws…

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers delivered a devastating blow to Mighty Wakawaka Tigers, thrashing them 5-0 at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday to narrow the gap on league leaders Silver Strikers.

In a highly competitive and intense encounter, the Nomads showcased their attacking prowess, netting five unanswered goals through Wisdom Mpinganjira, Gaddi Chirwa, Isaac Kaliati, Misheck Botoman, and Francisco Madinga.

The emphatic victory propelled Wanderers to 50 points from 25 games, just four points adrift of Silver Strikers, who have a game in hand. The Central Bankers sit atop the table with 54 points from 24 games.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets remain in the hunt for the 2024 TNM Super League title, occupying the third spot with 44 points from 24 games.

The thrilling title chase is heating up, with Wanderers, Silver Strikers, and Big Bullets locked in a fierce battle for supremacy. As the season enters its final stretch, every point counts. Wanderers’ convincing win has thrown down the gauntlet, putting pressure on Silver Strikers to maintain their lead.

Tigers’s latest defeat means they are just six points adrift of safety with 28 points from 27 games.

At Dedza Stadium, a lone strike from Promise Kamwendo inspired Dedza Dynamos to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Moyale Barracks to move up to 11th position in the tale with 33 points.

It was a game of more chances, especially for the hosts who dominated the game, but the first half ended goalless.

In the second half, Kamwendo rose to the occasion with an important goal to give Dedza an important win. As for the soldiers, the defeat sees them dropping into the 9th position with 36 points from 27 games.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuzu City Hammers and Crerk Sporting Club played out to a goalless draw. The result saw Hammers failing to dislodge Bullets in the third position due to their inferior goal difference. The Mzuzu-based side is in fourth position with 44 points from 28 games.

As for Crerk, the draw means they are winless in their last two games as they sit in sixth position with 37 points from 26 games.

At Civo Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks and Civil Service United played out to a goalless draw.

The result moved Civil into 5th position with 39 points from 26 games while KB sits on position seven with 37 points from 27 games.