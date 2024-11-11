Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has cast doubt on Hassan Kajoke’s future with the People’s Team, citing the player’s arrogance as a major concern.

Speaking at a press conference, Pasuwa expressed uncertainty about Kajoke’s prospects of returning to the team next season.

“I don’t know if Hassan Kajoke will play for Bullets again,” Pasuwa said, sparking speculation about the player’s future.

Pasuwa’s concerns stem from Kajoke’s alleged lack of discipline and humility.

“Imagine a kid who doesn’t apologize to his father when punished?” Pasuwa asked rhetorically, emphasizing the importance of respect and accountability within the team.

Kajoke once considered a rising star in Malawian football, has been embroiled in controversy in recent months.

His behaviour on and off the pitch has raised eyebrows, leading to questions about his commitment to the team.

Pasuwa, known for his no-nonsense approach, stressed that discipline is paramount in his team.

“We cannot have players who think they are above the law,” he said. “Everyone must respect the team’s values and code of conduct.”

The Bullets coach also hinted at deeper issues within the team, suggesting that Kajoke’s behaviour is symptomatic of a larger problem.

“We need to address the root causes of indiscipline,” Pasuwa said. “We cannot allow individual interests to undermine the team’s success.”

Kajoke’s potential departure would be a significant blow to Bullets, who have relied heavily on his skills in recent seasons.

However, Pasuwa remains resolute in his stance, prioritizing the team’s interests over individual talent.

“We will not compromise on discipline,” Pasuwa reiterated. “If players cannot adhere to our values, they have no place in this team.”

The development has sparked debate among Bullets fans, with some calling for Kajoke’s immediate dismissal and others advocating for a second chance.

Bullets’ management has yet to comment on the matter, fueling speculation about Kajoke’s future.

By Twink Jones Gadama