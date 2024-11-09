Vice President Michael Usi is set to leave the country today for Baku, Azerbaijan, where he is expected to join heads of state and governments at the 29th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-29).

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lilongwe, Malawi stands to benefit a lot from the summit, which runs from 11th to 22nd November 2024.

For instance, an excerpt of the statement reads: “The conference will provide a platform for Malawi to lobby for timely and adequate climate financing for the country’s initiatives to mitigate climate-induced impacts and foster resilience.”

During the summit, Usi, who also serves as Malawi’s minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, will also represent a bloc of 45 Least Development Countries (LDC) group on climate change, which Malawi chairs.

The statement further says, Usi is also expected to hold several bilateral talks with representatives of governments and other intergovernmental institutions.

The vice president is expected to return home on Friday, 15th November 2024, through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.