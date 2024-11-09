The governance-focused group Concerned Citizens of Malawi has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to swiftly fire Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda and Treasury Secretary Betchani Tcheleni due to the current economic crisis that has hit the country.

The group claims both officials have failed to alleviate Malawi’s worsening economic crisis.

Betchani Tchereni

Edward Kambanje, leader of Concerned Citizens of Malawi, expressed alarm over the economic downturn, citing surging inflation, ongoing fuel shortages, and a sharp increase in the cost of living.

He attributed these problems to Banda’s lack of experience and limited network beyond the Finance Ministry, which he believes has hindered effective economic management.

Kambanje also criticized Prof. Tcheleni, stating that while he frequently comments on economic issues on social media, his words have yet to lead to real solutions for Malawi’s challenges.

The group has given President Chakwera a two-week deadline to make leadership changes, warning of a peaceful protest at Capital Hill if no action is taken.

Both Banda and Tcheleni asked for more time to comment.