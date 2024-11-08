District Programs Officer (DPO) for Dowa Nice Trust office, Alinafe Chikakuda says her office is continuing to give civic education on the voter registration exercise, especially now that the voter registration exercise is starting in the district from 9th to 22nd November 2024.

Chikakuda said her office wants the eligible voters in the district to get registered as they have to elect leaders of their choice; electing leaders is part of democracy, saying these people take part in the development of their areas, district and the country as a whole.

She said people have the power to elect, remove or maintain their leaders through their vote by listening to their manifestos for informed choice and the entry point to fulfil this is the voter registration exercise urging people in the district to patronize all registration centres.

Speaking in an interview on Nice’s preparations for the voter registration exercise, Chikakuda said Nice in the district started preparations sometime back by providing civic education focusing on democracy -teaching people about the right to elect leaders, democracy is representative leadership.

Chikakuda said through democracy, people will elect duty-bearers who are accountable and transparent every after periodic 5 years as a principle of democracy, and if they are not satisfied, they can completely vote for a new person.

She said the Nice office of the district is informing people surrounding voter registration centres about the electoral laws, especially offences they can commit and the punishments during the registration process.

The DPO said the office is also emphasizing to all eligible voters the importance of peaceful coexistence and changes inward and constituency demarcation, informing people on the new boundaries so that they can know where exactly they will register and cast their votes.

“Demarcation of wards and constituencies takes place every 10 years; Dowa previously had 7 constituencies, now has 3 new constituencies with new boundaries, making it to 10 constituencies,” said Chikakuda.

She said the Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) has accredited the Nice Trust and Kasalika Community Development Organization to provide civic and voter education, reaching out to the 10 constituencies of the district.

Chikakuda expressed optimism that the two organizations will work together and join hands to woo people in the district to register in their large number in readiness for the 16TH September 2025 General Elections.