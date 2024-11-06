The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and sponsors, Castel Malawi Limited, conducted the round of 16 draw in the Castel Challenge Cup at Mpira Village on Wednesday morning.

The draw for this round promises yet another thrilling round of encounters for Malawi’s most prestigious knockout cup competition that started with 932 teams across the country.

Speaking soon after conducting the draw, Castel Malawi’s Corporate Marketing and Communications Manager Evelyn Chitakata said the company is looking forward to yet another exciting adventure in the remaining rounds of the competition.

“We have seen a great draw today, different from last year. We are looking forward to watching entertaining football and more numbers of people flocking to the stadiums.

“It’s very encouraging to see teams like Hilltop United, from the district reaching this stage of the competition. On Tuesday, we also saw Leyman Panthers, a team from the Premier Division, eliminating Silver Strikers. These are some of the things that have brought more excitement to this competition,” she said.

She also revealed plans to have several activities lined up for the remaining games.

“We are definitely planning something big, a few more activities, but the big one is the bash for our fans on the final day of the cup on 21st December,” she concluded.

On his part, FAM’s Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka was also excited with the outcome of the draw.

“It’s an exciting draw with exciting matches coming up. We have seen a team from the district league reaching the round of 16, and we have also seen Panthers FC knocking out two Super League teams. This is what is making this competition unpredictable, and we are looking forward to more upsets,” he explained.

On possible dates for the round of 16, he said:” We haven’t yet concluded the round of 32 matches, but we are expecting to complete them next week and afterwards, we will kickoff the round of 16, possibly mid November. It’s easy because we have already conducted draws for the round of 16, quarter-finals and the semis, so we are good to go,” he concluded.

During the draw, the top four TNM Super League teams were seeded. The draw brought together more exciting matches, with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers facing Crerk Sporting, Civil Sporting Club/Chimbiya facing Kamuzu Barracks

Another exciting match will see Bangwe All Stars playing host to FOMO FC.

Below is the full draw:

Castel Challenge Cup Round of 16 Draw

1. Hilltop FC vs. FCB Nyasa Big Bullets /Changalume Barracks

2. Mighty Mukuru Wanderers vs. Creck Sporting Club

3. Mzuzu City Hammers Hammers /Kameme United vs. Mighty Tigers

4. Civil Service United /Chimbiya United vs. Kamuzu Barracks

5. Bangwe All Stars /Durban FC vs. FOMO FC

6. Karonga United vs. Moyale Barracks /Songwe United

7. Dedza Dynamos vs. MMF Marine

8. Panthers FC vs. Chitipa United /Afanaafana

Quarter-final Draw

-Mighty Mukuru Wanderers/ Crerk Sporting Club vs. Bangwe All Stars/Durban FC/FOMO FC

-Dedza Dynamos/MMF Marines vs. Hilltop United/FCB Nyasa Big Bullets/ Changalume Barracks

-Karonga United/Moyale Barracks/Songwe Border United vs. Mzuzu City Hammers/Kameme Uniter/Mighty Tigers

-Civil Service United/Chimbiya Stars/Kamuzu Barracks vs. Panthers FC/Chitipa United/Afanaafana