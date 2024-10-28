Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre witnessed an unprecedented show of unity on Sunday as villagers gathered to persuade prominent businessman Alex Chimwala to rejoin the political fray, trusting him to deliver long-overdue development, having grown weary of empty promises.

The communities from 23 villages led by Group Village Headman Anderson and Nanthoka, conveyed a unified message: Chimwala’s leadership is crucial to the South Lunzu constituency’s development.

“We have had lawmakers, but our area remains neglected,” GVH Anderson emphasized. “Alex Chimwala, despite never holding office, has consistently invested in our community. His departure from politics pains us.”

Chimwala’s resignation from active politics last month, citing business concerns, sparked widespread disappointment. Sunday’s march aimed to reverse that decision. Placards bearing messages like, “Chimwala mpulumutsi 2025” underscored the community’s resolve.

Chimwala, thanking the villagers, pledged to consider their plea. “I must consult my family,” he noted, acknowledging the weight of responsibility that comes with public office.

The Machinjiri community’s impassioned appeal highlights the yawning gap between elected representatives and grassroots needs.