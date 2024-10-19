Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V has urged Malawians to prioritize voter registration ahead of the 2025 general elections, emphasizing the importance of high voter turnout.

Speaking in Sub Traditional Authority Yohane Jele, Mzimba District, M’mbelwa highlighted that civic engagement is key to ensuring proper representation and governance.

This call to action comes as the Malawi Electoral Commission gears up for voter registration in the Northern Region, covering Chitipa, Karonga, and Mzuzu City, from October 21 to November 3, 2024.

In addition to voter registration, M’mbelwa also addressed the importance of responsible participation in the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP), urging recipients to use their coupons to improve agricultural productivity rather than selling them for short-term gain.

He stressed that using the inputs properly would help combat food insecurity and strengthen the local economy.