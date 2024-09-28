FINCA Malawi launched its “Let’s Go, Tiyeni Ku FINCA” savings campaign on Friday, aiming to encourage customers to adopt a saving culture.

According to Takondwa Chirwa, FINCA Malawi’s Marketing Manager, the promotion seeks to appreciate customers and promote financial inclusion.

“We’re delighted to recognize our customers’ loyalty since we began accepting deposits in 2015,” Chirwa stated. “Today, most customers acknowledge FINCA as a one-stop microfinance institution.”

The campaign, running from September 24th to December 20th, 2024, offers attractive prizes, including a Gas Cooker grand prize and monthly prizes of Thermal Mugs, Heater/Fans, and MK50,000 Shopping Vouchers.

To participate, customers can deposit MK100,000 into a FINCA Fixed Deposit Account or MK20,000 into a PHINDU Savings Account.

FINCA Malawi is committed to empowering individuals and communities through financial services and education, promoting financial stability and economic growth.