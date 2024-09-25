The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has introduced annual business license fees for private media houses and photographers.

According to the published fees, a photo studios in the capital city will be required to pay K190,000 per year, while individual photographers will have to pay K105,000.

Community radio licenses will cost K200,000 annually, while distribution centers will be paying K250,000, with national radio licenses costing K330,000, and production centers paying K350,000 per year. Additionally, Television stations are required to pay K450,000, while digital TV service providers will pay K1,050,000 annually.

Industry stakeholders have been informed of the new fees, which are aimed at generating revenue to streamline operations and enhance service delivery.

Introduction of these fees has sparked mixed reactions from industry stakeholders, with some expressing concerns about the potential impact on small-scale operators and start-ups while others regard it as beneficial for both the council and the industry.