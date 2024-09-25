In a bid to tackle rampant encroachment, Lilongwe City Council (LCC) demolished an illegal structure in Area 47, Sector 5, on the night of September 24, 2024.

The council’s decisive move seeks to protect private property rights and enforce urban planning regulations.

According to LCC, building without planning approval or consent from the Lilongwe City Planning Committee is against the Physical Planning Act (Amendment) of 2022.

“Lilongwe City Council wishes to emphasize that it is not in the interest of the council to carry out demolitions of illegal structures but this is always done as a last resort after the illegal developer defies the council’s stop order,” says the council.

The Council has since urged residents to seek planning permission and avoid encroaching on public and private spaces hence respecting the law.