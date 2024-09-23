Police in Mzimba have detained Acha Msukwa, 35, an Assistant Information Technology (IT) Officer at Mbelwa District Council, in connection with a housebreaking and theft incident involving electronic devices.

According to Mzimba police spokesperson Sub Inspector Peter Botha, Msukwa’s arrest is linked to a break-in at the Mabush location on September 13, 2024.

The investigation was initiated after Ndagha Ng’ambi, a System Analyst

at M’mbelwa District Council, reported a break-in at her residence on September 8, 2024.

Ng’ambi reported that thieves stole a Victus HP laptop, 10 Tecno Pop-5 smartphones, and 10 power banks, with a total value of approximately MWK 6,800,000 (six million eight hundred thousand kwacha).

Police have so far recovered eight of the stolen Tecno Pop5 smartphones, and investigations are ongoing to recover the remaining stolen property. The stolen devices were being used in the Climate Smart project.

A twist of things that left people puzzled is when Ndagha Ng’ambi, who reported to the police about the break-in at her house and the stolen items, went back to the same station to change her statement, claiming that she forgot that she gave the phones to Msukwa to use for entering data.

Currently, the police have brushed out Ng’ambi’s sentiments by saying they will proceed with a case.

Msukwa hails from Misuku Village Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku in Chitipa District.