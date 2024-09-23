Malawi Under 20 National Team Coach Bob Mpinganjira believes his team has what it takes to win the upcoming COSAFA Youth Championship and qualify for the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking after naming his final 20-man squad that left Malawi on Monday morning for Maputo, Mozambique, ahead of the tournament that starts this coming Thursday, Mpinganjira said his charges have a purpose to utilize this opportunity and qualify for the continental final.

“The preparations went well and we are very hopeful that we are going to have a very good tournament.

“We have never won the tournament, but we hope to this year. We have talked to the players about the importance of this tournament and that we have to go compete and win the Cup, and I am very sure that every player is geared up and that we will get good results”, said Mpinganjira.

Malawi are in Group C alongside South Africa, Comoros and Lesotho and will begin their group stage campaign against South Africa on Friday, September 27, before facing Comoros three days later. Their final group stage match is against Lesotho on October 1st.

Like the previous U20 tournament, this year’s Cosafa U20 championship will serve as a regional qualifier for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations with the two finalists advancing to the continental showpiece.

Below is the full Squad:

Goalkeepers

Amos Sande(Ekhaya) Innocent Kamwambi (Lube FC)

Defenders

Washali Jaziya (Silver Strikers) Kondwani Tebulo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Edward Thengo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV) Herimasi Masinja( Ascent Academy) Elias Mwaywanga (Karonga United Rsv) Happy Mphepo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Midfielders

Precious Kwalenga (Mighty Tigers) Francis Malikebu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV) Blessings Kanowa(FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV) Madalitso Safuli (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV) Zanil Jusabu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV) Mac Kwalira(Mkwichi PVT School) Misheck Billiat (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV) Mwisho Mhango(Ascent Academy) Stimella Muyira ( Chitipa United)

Strikers

Masambiro Kalua (Mighty Tigers), Benson Chifundo Makawa(Kamuzu Barracks), Adriel Kaduya (Silver Strikers).

Source: FAM