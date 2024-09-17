The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has formally partnered with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to undertake a comprehensive modernization of its revenue systems, marking a significant milestone in the council’s efforts to enhance its revenue collection capabilities.

This was revealed when the Resident Country Director for MCC, Joel Wiegert with MCA Malawi II CEO, Dye Mawindo, and Land Project Director, Themba Chirwa visited the Mayor of Lilongwe, Councilor Esther Sagawa in Lilongwe.

In her remarks, Sagawa indicated that she supports the project as the initiative aligns with the council’s vision.

The adoption of modern technology is poised to improve revenue collection and boost service delivery.

Meanwhile, LCC is one of the four cities set to modernize its revenue systems as a way of improving services for its residents under MLW’s new $350 million Transport and Land Compact, funded by Millenium Challenge Corporation.