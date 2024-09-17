Since Malawi embraced multiparty democracy in 1994, the country has witnessed politicians frequently switching allegiances from one party to another.

The common justification given is, “People together with chiefs in my constituency have asked me to join political party A or B.” Ironically, this statement often does not reflect the true sentiments of the constituents.

To understand the concept in this story, let’s define the term “prostitute.” According to this reporter, a prostitute is a person, particularly a woman, who engages in sexual activity for payment; in other words, a commercial sex worker.

As the country approaches the 2025 general elections, it is evident that see unsettled politicians, moving from one party to another.

This piece aims to interrogate what it means to be a “serial contestant” or “political prostitute” in an environment where political parties lack distinct ideologies or philosophies.

Currently, political parties are actively recruiting and welcoming new members, claiming they have defected from other parties. Most of these politicians are the ones practising “political prostitution.”

Commenting on the trend of politicians switching parties, political analyst George Phiri observed that those who frequently change affiliations are often failed politicians who should be rejected by voters.

“These politicians lack new ideas and are opportunistic, prioritizing personal gain over genuine commitment. Parties should exercise discernment and reject them, as they often join solely for personal benefits,” Phiri noted.

He further attributed this behaviour to the influence of political parties, which he believes entice these politicians with monetary incentives to defect.”

The political landscape in Malawi is centred on praising the leadership of the day, indicating that many in politics do not understand the true essence of being a politician.

Unlike in countries such as the United States or the United Kingdom, where it is uncommon to see politicians switching between major parties, in Malawi, it has become a tradition.

However, this practice is often justified under the guise of constitutional rights and freedom of association.

Malawi’s development is hindered by these recycled politicians who join politics for personal gains.

It is high time for voters to reject such nomadic politicians and demand genuine representation.