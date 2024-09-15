Vicar General Reverend Fr. Lorent Dziko of Karonga Diocese has urged the people to cultivate a heart of giving, highlighting that such practices uplift the living standards of others.

His remarks were made on Saturday at Chisankhwa in Chitipa District during the official handover of six staff houses, water tanks at St. Cynthia Health Centre, and four staff houses at St. Charles Primary School. These were donated by USA-based Dr. Stephen Peck with support from Cross-Catholics Outreach (CCO).

Fr. Dziko noted that Chisankhwa residents previously had to travel 18 kilometres to access health services at Chitipa District Hospital, which posed significant challenges.

“Dr. Peck has a heart for supporting people in education and health. His contributions, including the health centre opened in 2021, have eased the long-distance challenge people face in accessing medical services,” he said.

He also called on communities and staff at both institutions to maintain the new infrastructure by performing timely upkeep and maintenance.

In his speech, Dr Stephen Peck assured the community and the diocese of his continued support in improving the people’s living standards. He also expressed appreciation for the positive relations between the community and the diocese throughout the project’s duration.

Chitipa District Council Director of Health Services, George Kasondo, applauded Karonga Diocese and Dr. Peck for the new facilities, stating that they would significantly improve service delivery in the district. He further assured the council’s commitment to maintaining the infrastructure through routine quarterly inspections.

By Wakisa Myamba