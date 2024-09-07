The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has announced that it has made progress in its investigation into the purchase of 44 vehicles by the United Transformation Movement. The bureau is now preparing to submit the docket to the prosecution department for a legal opinion.

According to ACB spokesperson, Egrita Ndala, the investigation, which began in 2022, has involved interviewing several individuals and collecting documentary evidence for analysis.

“We interviewed several people and collected documentary evidence for analysis. It is imperative to note that upon gathering evidence, we analyse it about the applicable or relevant laws to determine whether offences were committed or not and by who.”

“During these processes, we sometimes discover other angles which we may have to pursue,” Ndala told the Daily Times.

She said further processes on the matter will be subject to the recommendations made by the legal section.

Commenting on the development, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson, Gift Trapence expressed dismay with the status of the backlog of cases which are still dragging.

“Malawians worry in general is not necessarily the delay in concluding this investigation for this particular case that dates back to 2022 but also the many outstanding cases that are supposed to be investigated and concluded and even some to be taken to court,” Trapence said.

He urged the ACB to expedite the clearing of the backlog of cases they have had for so many years.

The investigation of the UTM Vehicle procurement case stems from one Gosten Chinseu who questioned the source of funding for the purchase of the cars he claimed the party acquired.

Media reports say there were also calls for the investigation of an alleged procurement of 200 vehicles by the party.

At that time, the party claimed it had bought only 11 vehicles for its members of Parliament.

The UTM party was founded by former state president Saulos Klaus Chilima after he abandoned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).