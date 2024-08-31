(UAE, Dubai, August 31, 2024): The International Islamic Banking and Takaful Awards distribution ceremony was celebrated during the 5th International Interest-Free Banking and Takaful Forum organized by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking & Economics (CIBE) at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The event aimed to encourage the Interest-Free Banking & Takaful industry and to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and institutions within the sector. AlHuda CIBE extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the awards.

“These awards represent the collective efforts and innovations of the pioneers in the Interest-Free Finance industry across Africa,” said Mr. Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda CIBE. “We are honored to recognize those who have made significant strides in advancing the sector and are setting benchmarks for others to follow. We express our gratitude to all participants, judges, sponsors, and partners for their support and commitment to making the African Interest-Free Banking and Takaful Awards a resounding success.”

The forum attracted delegates from various countries, and dignitaries including H.E. Mr. Hassan Muhammad, State Minister of Industry, The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, who handed over the awards to the winners. The various award categories included the Best Customers Centric Solution Provider Award to Tsehay Bank S.Co. Ethiopia; Best Interest-Free Banking Leadership Award to Zamzam Bank S.Co. Ethiopia; Best Interest-Free Bank for Financial Inclusion Award to Hijra Bank S.Co. Ethiopia; Best Interest-Free Banking Lending Products Award to Shabelle Bank S.Co. Ethiopia; Best Shariah Compliant Interest-Free Banking Award to Awash Bank S.Co. Ethiopia; Best Islamic Fintech Company Award to MYTM, Saudi Arabia; Best IT Integration and Innovative Interest-Free Banking Products Award to Dahabshil Bank International, Somaliland; Best Islamic Central Bank Award to Central Bank of Somaliland; Best Takaful Innovative Products Award to Halal Takaful by Oromia Insurance S.Co. Ethiopia; Best Takaful Market Penetration Strategies Award to Ahli Takaful by Global Insurance Company (S.Co.), Ethiopia; Best Takaful Practitioners Award to Salaam Takaful by Awash Insurance S.Co. Ethiopia; Best Shariah Compliant Re-Takaful Company Award to Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Ltd (Retakaful Window).

Individual awards were also given, including the Best Interest-Free Banking Practitioner Award to Mr. Abdella Adem; Best Emerging Personalities in Ethiopian Interest-Free Banking and Takaful Industry to Mrs. Kerima Ali, Mr. Faris Ahmed Shafi, Mr. Awol Zinab Gamal, and Mr. Mengistu Meharu; Best Takaful Knowledge Contributor Award to Mr. Fikru Tsegaye Wordofa; Best Islamic Entrepreneur Award to Mr. Abdul Waheed Shah Kotia; and Best Takaful & Interest-Free Contributor Award to Mrs. Jemila Kibret.

The event success was ensured by the active participation of sponsors, including Ethiopian Insurance Corporation, Dahabshil Bank International, Shabelle Bank, MYTM, ZamZam Bank, and Global Insurance Co. S.C., with support from partners like the Somaliland Banker’s Association, Islamic Finance Research Institute – Ghana, AL BARAKAH Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Limited, Azerbaijan Fintech Association – Azfina, and Africa Fintech Network. The media partners, Adsolute Communications Plc, IFING-MEDIA, Mesofinance Monthly, and Financial IT, also played a crucial role in the event’s coverage, and Ethiopian Airlines served as the official partner airline.

About Alhuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

