Veteran singer, Dan Lu, has criticized online music promoters who force him to pay for increased visibility on digital streaming platforms.

He described their practices as promoting fake views, emphasizing that his music is authentic. He pointed out that the fame these promoters offer often struggles to translate into sustainable income.

In a statement posted today on his official Facebook page, Dan Lu’s comments sparked mixed reactions among online users.

Some supported his stance, praising his commitment to genuine artistry, while others argued that investing in visibility is essential in today’s competitive music industry.

This debate highlights the ongoing tension between authenticity and the commercial pressures faced by artists in the digital age.

Blak Jak, whose real name is Fatsani Kalonda, is a veteran musician and media practitioner. He stated, “It’s simply a matter of reciprocating enthusiasm for promoting each other, which depends on mutual agreement.

We live in a digital age where online platforms significantly influence music promotion. Collaboration between artists and online promoters can lead to outstanding outcomes for both parties.”

According to James Chitsonga, better known as Jay Jay Cee, who manages YouTube channels for prominent artists such as Gwamba, Driemo, and Kell Kay, the Malawian music industry has recently begun generating legitimate views.

“These artists are able to monetize their YouTube channels, which signifies that they are garnering genuine viewership. Other artists just need to be more strategic to attract a larger audience,” he said.

He also noted that, because Eli Njuchi is one of the major players in the current Malawian music scene, he strategically chose to work with him on his recent track titled “Awo,” which is currently achieving high streaming numbers on YouTube.

In reference to his Facebook post from yesterday, Dan Lu remarked, “I have quit music. You are abandoning a Logic album like this and instead praising bubblegum music,” referring to his latest album, “Back to My Roots,” which has seemingly attracted little attention since its release two weeks ago.