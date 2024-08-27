United Transformation Movement has announced that it will hold its elective national convention on 17th November this year at a venue to be announced later.

UTM Publicity Secretary Felix Njawala announced during a press briefing in Blantyre.

Speaking at the presser Njawala said the convention will be held under the theme ‘SKC Legacy Beyond 2025: Building a Future of Fairness, Equality, and Transformation.’

Njawala further noted that candidates interested in contesting different positions at the convention should start doing their campaigns now.

He then encouraged women and youths to contest at the convention.

“We are here to announce that the national executive committee met and it was chaired by our president Micheal Usi and we agreed to hold our elective convention on 17th November this year. We urge all people interested in contesting at the convention to start campaigning now, and we should peacefully do the campaign,” he explained.

Njawala also said as a party, they are on good terms with their president, Micheal Usi, who is the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.

According to Njawala, people should understand that UTM is not in an alliance with the current government, and people should differentiate between a party function and a government function.

“If our president calls for a party function or a rally, you will see us there, but if it’s a government function, you will never see us because we are not part of Tonse Alliance,” said Njawala.

In her remarks, Secretary General for UTM Patricia conquered with Njawala, saying they are not in any alliance with any party and when it happens,s, they will announce.

She added that all UTM members or MPs should not be present at Government functions because they are not part of the Government.

Kaliati also disclosed that some people who are not UTM supporters are buying UTM clothes to wear at Government functions, and this is wrong and should stop.

UTM director of Youth Penjani Kalua said the candlelight memorial services in honour of late Vice President Saulos Chilima will resume on 10 June 2025.

According to Kalua, the party has organized a festival which will be patronized for free to those with voting certificates and with NRB registration IDs.

He added that the party is targeting to register 2 million new UTM party members by December this year.

Kalua further noted that the youth planning to contest at the party’s convention will only pay 50 per cent of the registration fee.